Mini4King Manga Ends in Coro Coro Comics, Starts New Serialization Online

Manga's online serialization starts on December 17

The December issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hiroyuki Takei ( Shaman King ) and artist Yūki Imada's ( Tengoku no Ragnarok ) Mini4King manga ended its serialization in the magazine, but will start a new serialization on the Weekly Corocoro Comic website on December 17.

Takei and Imada launched the manga about kids who race Laser Mini 4WD cars in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2021, and Tamiya also launched the mini car line in the same month.

Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in December 2021, and will publish the third volume on November 28.

Takei launched the Nekogahara: Stray Cat Samurai ( Nekogahara ) manga as his first manga with Kodansha in the inaugural issue of Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2015, and he ended the series in April 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media previously published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan. Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing are publishing all of Shaman King digitally in English.

The main manga previously inspired a television anime in 2001 to 2002. A new anime that adapted all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition premiered in April 2021. Netflix streamed the anime worldwide starting in August 2021. The anime has 52 episodes.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Red Crimson , and Shaman King: Super Star spinoff manga in English.