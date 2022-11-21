Supreme Court of Japan Voids Ruling Against Former Morning Magazine Editor Over Death of Wife

Jong Hyon Pak was indicted in January 2017 for allegedly choking wife to death

The Supreme Court of Japan decided on Monday to void a ruling that sentenced 47-year-old Jong Hyon Pak, former deputy editor of Kodansha 's Morning magazine, over the death of his wife, Kanoko (38 at passing), in 2016. The Supreme Court ordered the High Court to redo the trial against Pak.

The Tokyo High Court upheld Pak's guilty verdict in 2021 after the Distrct Court had ruled Pak guilty in 2019. The court sentenced Pak to 11 years in prison, but Tokyo prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence for Pak.

Pak was indicted in January 2017 for allegedly choking his wife to death and then pushing her down the stairs at their Tokyo home on August 9, 2016. Prosecutors have argued that he "suddenly developed a murderous intent after his wife complained about his lack of support in doing household chores and raising their children and spoke ill of his mother."

Pak has denied the charge and his defense has argued that his wife killed herself.

Pak joined Kodansha in April 1999. In addition to serving as deputy editor of Morning magazine ( Space Brothers , Cooking Papa ), he helped found the Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine monthly manga magazine ( Attack on Titan , Flying Witch ).

Sources: Japan News, The Mainichi