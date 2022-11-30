Lupin Zero Net Anime's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs

The official website for Wright Film and TMS Entertainment 's Lupin Zero net anime series unveiled a new trailer, visual, and theme song artists for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "AFRO"LUPIN'68"," and also reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Lupin Sanse Shudaika II" ( Lupin III Theme Song II) by Tavito Nanao .

Takeo Yamashita is composing the main theme song "AFRO"LUPIN'68"," based on the original theme song for the original 1971 Lupin the 3rd anime, and Yoshihide Otomo is arranging the song.

Saori Hayami voices the character Yōko (leftmost in image above), a key character to the story. Yoshito Yasuhara voices Lupin I (center left), Lupin III 's grandfather. Toa Yukinari voices Shinobu (center right), a household maid of the Lupin family. Toshio Furukawa voices Lupin II (rightmost), Lupin III 's father, and an active master thief.

The main cast includes:

Tasuku Hatanaka as Lupin



Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jigen



HIDIVE will begin streaming the six-episode anime on December 16. The anime had its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on November 18.

Daisuke Sakō ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 chief animation director, Lupin III Italian Game animation director) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Sk8 the Infinity , Valvrave the Liberator ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asami Taguchi ( Lupin III Italian Game , Lupin III: Part IV character design assistant) is designing the characters. Yoshihide Otomo ( INU-OH , Otona no Ikkyū-san ) is composing the music. Seiichi Shirato ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is credited for setting research.

The new anime will tell the story of Lupin III as a youth, combining both stories from the original manga with new stories. The show will take place in 1960.

Images: Original Work: Monkey Punch © TMS