Like a Dragon: Ishin! Game's New Trailer Highlights Combat

Game ships for PS5/4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 21 with early access on February 17

Sega began streaming a trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, on Thursday. The trailer highlights the game's combat.

The company also announced that the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will grant players early access to the game on February 17. The edition will include weapon upgrade expansions for several different characters as well as three additional weapons.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam on February 21 (February 22 in Asia). The game's previous version, Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! , has not been previously released in the West. The new version will utilize the Unreal Engine 4, a first from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Sony describes the story:

In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

Sega of America Global Community Manager David Hinds explained that "Kyo" is a fictional version of Kyoto.

The game featured a new "legendary Dragon" — the real-life historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma (who looks like Kazuma Kiryu). Sakamoto helped lead the overthrow of the Tokugawa shogunate that led to Japan's Meiji Restoration. Characters from the Yakuza franchise appear in the game as real historical characters.

Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! shipped in Japan in February 2014 for both the PS3 and PS4.