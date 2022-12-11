Oshi no Ko Anime Reveals Teaser, Cast, April 2023 TV Debut

90-minute expanded version of episode 1 to play in theaters in Japan on March 17

A live-streamed event for the television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga revealed on Sunday the anime's teaser trailer, additional characters and their cast members, and April 2023 debut:

An extended 90-minute version of the first episode will play in advanced screenings at cinemas nationwide in Japan, starting on March 17. Below is the visual to promote the screenings:

Rie Takahashi stars in the series as the idol Ai.

Additional cast members are:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Aqua

Yurie Igoma as Ruby

Kent Itō as Gorō

Tomoyo Takayanagi as Sarina

Yumi Uchiyama as Young Aqua

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) are directing the series at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is handling the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

HIDIVE will stream the series.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards this year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.