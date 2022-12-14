Giant Beasts of Ars Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Cast

The official website for Giant Beasts of Ars ( Ars no Kyojū ), the original co-production anime between DMM and HIDIVE , began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Wednesday. The website and the video announced more cast members:

The newly announced cast members are: (from left to right in images below, character name spellings are not official)

Asami Seto as Tsurugi, an imperial general

as Tsurugi, an imperial general Wakana Kuramochi as Sharuto, Tsurugi's aide

as Sharuto, Tsurugi's aide Ryōta Takeuchi as Façade, a duel-wielding swordfighter who lost his memories

as Façade, a duel-wielding swordfighter who lost his memories Mayu Aoyagi as Tōka

Kenichi Ogata as Zen, a swordfighter

as Zen, a swordfighter Atsushi Tamaru as Mezami, Kuumi's relentless pursuer

as Mezami, Kuumi's relentless pursuer Takayuki Sugo as Bakura, the empire's mysterious operative

The previously announced cast members are: (from left to right in image below, character name spellings are not official)

The anime will premiere on January 6 on MBS , TBS , and 26 other networks on the "Super Animeism" programming block. It will also premiere on AT-X on January 9, and on BS NTV on January 10.

HIDIVE will stream the anime in North America, and it describes the show:

HIDIVE describes the series:

The great beasts created the land, but humans stole it. Angered, the beasts began eating humans, who in turn called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the age of the sword, heroes and mythology, giant beasts are hunted by humans for profit. Jiro, who makes his living hunting beasts, encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone, and in that moment decides to save her. As rumors spread regarding humanity and a mysterious experiment, together they seek to discover the world's secrets.

Akira Oguro ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Ashito Ōyari designed the original characters, and Hiroshi Shimizu ( Hinata no Aoshigure background art) and Masato Kato ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- , Peach Boy Riverside ) are adapting those designs for animation. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Astra Lost in Space , School-Live! , Akudama Drive ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Shūji Katayama ( Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil ) and Akinari Suzuki ( Smile Down the Runway , Redo of Healer ) are composing the music.

Japanese band Penguin Research performs the anime's opening theme song "Hengen Jizai" (Morphing Existence), and Harumi performs the ending theme song "Na mo Nai Hana" (The Nameless Flower).