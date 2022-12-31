News
Koei Tecmo Develops Fate/Samurai Remnant Action RPG
posted on by Egan Loo
Teaser streamed for 2023 game on PS5, PS4, Steam, Switch
The "Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special" announced on Saturday that KOEI Tecmo Games is developing the Fate/Samurai Remnant action role-playing game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam), and Switch next year. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.
The staff teases, "A new Holy Grail War, the Waxing Moon Ritual begins——"
Source: KOEI Tecmo Games' YouTube channel via Hachima Kikō