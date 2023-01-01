Buddy Daddies Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for Buddy Daddies , a "buddy assassin" television anime from Nitroplus and P.A. Works , began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Sunday.

The website also revealed the show's theme song artists. Ayase is performing the opening theme song "Shock," and DURDN is performing the ending theme song "My Plan." The above video previews Ayase 's theme song.

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 6 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 7) before airing on other channels. In Japan, the anime will simultaneously premiere on the ABEMA TV service on January 6. Outside Japan, Crunchyroll will stream the anime starting on January 6, and will also stream an English dub. The company describes the series:

Targets they go after never get away but somehow this hitman team finds themselves looking after a five year old girl. And so begins the family life of a hot-blooded and cool-headed team of hired killers and a naive and innocent little girl. Will they be able to balance career and parenthood? And will this temporary family find happiness?

The anime stars:

Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Vio Shimokura ( Tokyo 24th Ward , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate ) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise, Cells at Work! , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation ). Katsumi Enami ( Baccano! , Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World ) drafted the original character designs, and Souichirou Sako ( Go! Go! 575 , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad , Ronowe Sensei no Akuma na Kami Jugyō , Sirius the Jaeger ) is adapting those designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Round Table 's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation , Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Chobits , Tamayura ) is composing the music.



Sources: Buddy Diaries anime's website, Comic Natalie