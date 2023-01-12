TV Tokyo's Synapusu Children's Program Gets Film This Spring

1st program aimed at infants on Japanese commercial broadcasting premiered in 2020

TV Tokyo announced on Thursday that its Synapusu children's program will have a film tentatively titled Synapusu The Movie that will open this spring. The program's character designer and art director Takaharu Shimizu is directing the film.

Kazuo Hiraki, a leading researcher on baby studies at the University of Tokyo , supervised this hybrid program featuring clay animation, puppets, paper cutouts, word play, and onomatopoeia . TV Tokyo producer Kanako Iida said the program is a dreamlike work that both children and adults can enjoy.

The program premiered with five pilot episodes in 2019 as the first program aimed at infants on commercial broadcasting It then premiered as a regular program in TV Tokyo in April 2020, and has since been airing every weekday.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web