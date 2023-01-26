×
The Marginal Service Anime Casts Yūma Uchida

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Uchida plays as pop star Rubber Suit with secret side

The official website for The Marginal Service, Cygames' new original television anime, revealed on Thursday that Yūma Uchida will join the cast as Rubber Suit. Rubber Suit is the world's #1 pop star who sings about love, but beneath his pop star facade is his true self that he keeps secret. Brian Nightraider is a big fan of his.

The anime will premiere in April 2023.

The cast includes:

Masayuki Sakoi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Kamen no Maid Guy, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Saga of Tanya the Evil) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) is designing the characters.

Mamoru Miyano will perform the anime's opening theme song titled "Quiet explosion."

Sources: The Marginal Service anime's website, Comic Natalie

