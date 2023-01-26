The Marginal Service Anime Casts Yūma Uchida

Uchida plays as pop star Rubber Suit with secret side

The official website for The Marginal Service , Cygames ' new original television anime, revealed on Thursday that Yūma Uchida will join the cast as Rubber Suit. Rubber Suit is the world's #1 pop star who sings about love, but beneath his pop star facade is his true self that he keeps secret. Brian Nightraider is a big fan of his.

The anime will premiere in April 2023.

The cast includes:

Masayuki Sakoi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , A3! Season Autumn & Winter , Kamen no Maid Guy , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is designing the characters.

Mamoru Miyano will perform the anime's opening theme song titled "Quiet explosion."