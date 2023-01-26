News
The Marginal Service Anime Casts Yūma Uchida
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for The Marginal Service, Cygames' new original television anime, revealed on Thursday that Yūma Uchida will join the cast as Rubber Suit. Rubber Suit is the world's #1 pop star who sings about love, but beneath his pop star facade is his true self that he keeps secret. Brian Nightraider is a big fan of his.
The anime will premiere in April 2023.
The cast includes:
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Zeno Stokes
- Mamoru Miyano as Brian Nightraider
- Tomokazu Sugita as Bolts Dexter
- Kouki Uchiyama as Peck Desmont (the squirrel)
- Kaori Nazuka as Lyra Candeyheart
- Yūichi Nakamura as Robin Timbert
- Hiro Shimono as Cyrus N. Kuga
- Shinichiro Miki as Theodore Tompson
Masayuki Sakoi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Kamen no Maid Guy, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Saga of Tanya the Evil) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) is designing the characters.
Mamoru Miyano will perform the anime's opening theme song titled "Quiet explosion."
Sources: The Marginal Service anime's website, Comic Natalie