Crunchyroll Delays English Dubs for Revenger, Buddy Daddies, Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Postponed due to inclement weather delays in Dallas area

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it is postponing English-dubbed episodes for several winter 2023 season anime due to inclement weather delays in the Dallas area where the series are dubbed.

The next dub episodes for the following anime will be delayed to the dates listed below:

February 9

February 10

February 11

February 12

February 13

February 14

February 15

February 17

February 19

Crunchyroll will give more updates on upcoming English-dubbed episodes in the future.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

