Crunchyroll Delays English Dubs for Revenger, Buddy Daddies, Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Postponed due to inclement weather delays in Dallas area
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it is postponing English-dubbed episodes for several winter 2023 season anime due to inclement weather delays in the Dallas area where the series are dubbed.
The next dub episodes for the following anime will be delayed to the dates listed below:
February 9
- Revenger Episode 3
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Episode 3
February 10
- Buddy Daddies Episode 3
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Episode 3
- The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 Episode 3
February 11
- Blue Lock Episode 15
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Episode 3
- My Hero Academia Episode 129
- The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Episode 3
- Trigun Stampede Episode 3
February 12
- By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Episode 3
- Handyman Saitō in Another World Episode 3
February 13
- Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3
February 14
- Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World Episode 3
- The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Episode 3
February 15
- BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 Episode 3
February 17
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Northern War - Northern War Episode 3
February 19
Crunchyroll will give more updates on upcoming English-dubbed episodes in the future.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)