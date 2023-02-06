Digimon Con Event to be Streamed Worldwide on February 11/12

Bandai Namco announced on Monday that it will stream this year's Digimon Con online event on the company's official YouTube channel worldwide for free, starting on February 11 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The company streamed a promotional video:

The event will include new project announcements for the Digimon 25th Project, concerts, interviews with casts for the Digimon Frontier and Digimon Ghost Game anime, information on the international edition of the Digimon World: Next Order game, the initial selection results for this year's Digimon Illustration Competition, matches of the Digimon Card Game , and news about the Digimon Vital Bracelet peripheral.

©BANDAI ©Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation

The first Digimon Con event streamed online worlwide for free in February 2022.

The Digimon Ghost Game anime, the most recent in the franchise , premiered in October 2021 and airs on Fuji TV on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime is set "just a little bit in the future," where rumors of strange occurrences called "hologram ghosts" are appearing online. The show centers on Hiro, who is able to see Digimon after activating a "Digivice" his father left him. Together with the Digimon Gammamon, they investigate the unusual phenomena happening around them in their everyday lives, and slowly step foot into the world of Digimon.

Digimon Frontier is the fourth anime series, and it premiered in 2002.

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning is the upcoming new film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime. The story is set in February 2012, a little after the stories in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime and the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime.

The Digimon World: Next Order game will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 22. The game first launched on PlayStation Vita in 2016, and then launched globally for PlayStation 4 in 2017 with multiple language options including English and Japanese voices, and subtitles in English, French and Spanish.