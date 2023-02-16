Spy Classroom Anime Delays 8th Episode Due to COVID-19

8th episode delayed from February 23 to March 2

The official website for the television anime adaptation of'sor) light novel series announced on Thursday that the anime's eighth episode will be delayed from February 23 to March 2 due to the spread of COVID-19.

On February 23, a second part of the anime's special program "Gokujō Spy Mission" will air instead.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 5, and HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs.

The show's main cast members are reprising their roles from earlier promotional videos and a bonus voice drama:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Frame Arms Girl , Hayate the Combat Butler , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is directing the anime at the studio feel., and Shinichi Inotsume (Gangsta., Hayate the Combat Butler , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita ( Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is designing the characters. nonoc performs the opening theme song "Tōka" (Light). Konomi Suzuki performs the ending theme song "Secret Code."

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.



