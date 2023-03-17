I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Reveals New Anime Visuals, Browser Game With English Release

Browser game to release in 4 languages on G123 platform

The staff for the anime of writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series revealed two new visuals for the anime on Friday.

Isekai Visual ©美紅・桑島黎音／KADOKAWA／いせれべ製作委員会

Real-World Visual ©美紅・桑島黎音／KADOKAWA／いせれべ製作委員会

The staff also revealed that the franchise is getting a browser game titled Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru - Level Up wa Jinsei o Kaeta : Parallel Universe . The MMORPG will release worldwide in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean on the G123 platform. The game will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

©M, RK/K/CSPC

The anime will premiere on April 6 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV .

UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is planning and producing the anime. Millepensee is producing the animation. Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū franchise, So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts. Shingo Tanabe (episode director for So I'm a Spider, So What? , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ) is directing the anime. Hiromi Kimura is adapting the characters for animation from Rein Kuwashima 's original designs, and is also serving as chief animation director. Akiyuki Tateyama is composing the music. Tsukuyomi performs the opening theme song "Gyakuten Geki" (Turnabout Drama).

©美紅・桑島黎音／KADOKAWA／いせれべ製作委員会

The anime stars:

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 2 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 12th light novel released in Japan on December 20. The manga's fourth volume shipped on December 26.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.