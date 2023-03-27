Anime Boston Screens N. American Premiere of Oshi no Ko Anime

1st 90-minute episode screens with cast pre-show on April 7

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

announced on Monday that it will screen the North American premiere of the extended 90-minute first episode of thetelevision anime at this year'sevent on April 7 at 11:30 a.m. The company will screen a pre-show featuring cast members(Ai),(Aqua),(Ruby), and(Gorō). The screening will take place at the Grand Ballroom on Level Two of the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

HIDIVE will also show advanced screenings of the Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot and Re:cycle of the Penguindrum anime films at the event on April 7-8.

The event will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston from April 7 through April 9. The 2023 event will also host manga creator and illustrator Shiu Yoshijima.

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga will premiere on April 12 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX channel. It will also run on the same day on Chiba TV , Gunma TV , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS11 , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Aichi , TVK , Saitama TV , Tochigi TV , Hokuriku Broadcasting , Higashinippon Broadcasting, Hiroshima Home TV , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu , and Broadcasting System of Niigata. It will premiere on April 14 on AT-X . It will stream on Abema TV on April 12, and other streaming services on April 13.

An extended 90-minute version of the first episode played in advance screenings at cinemas nationwide in Japan on March 17.

HIDIVE will stream the series.

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

) and) are directing the series at) is handling the series scripts.) is designing the characters.

YOASOBI will perform the opening theme song "Idol."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release