Anime Boston 2023 Hosts Manga Creator Shiu Yoshijima

© Shiu Yoshijima, Anime Boston

The organizers of theconvention announced on Monday that the 2023 event will host manga creator and illustrator Shiu Yoshijima.

Yoshijima is known for works such as her Fechi Yōgo Jiten . Genkosha published the illustrated fetish glossary in November 2019. Kodokawa published her Doku Yuri Otome Dо̄wa manga compilation volume, comprising of the "Shinigami to Nurse no Koi no Hanashi" and the "Osewa Robot to Hikikomori Ojōsama no Hanashi" one-shot manga, in April 2019.

The event will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston from April 7 through April 9.

Anime Boston 2022 took place from May 27-May 29.

The 2021 event, which was originally scheduled for April 2021, was canceled. The 2020 event, which was scheduled for that April, was also canceled. Those who had pre-registered for the 2020 event had their registrations transferred to the 2021 event, and those memberships were transferred to the 2022 event.

Source: Press release