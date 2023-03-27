That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets Gourmet Spinoff Manga

Chika Nakatani draws manga debuting on April 26

© Fuse, Mitz Vah, Micro Magazine, Yen Press

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Bishoku-den ~Peko to Rimuru no Ryōri Techō~

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that Chika Nakatani will launch a new spinoff manga forand's) light novel series titled(That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Gourmet Legend ~Peko and Rimuru's Cooking Notebook~) in the magazine's next issue on April 26.

The spinoff manga centers on a wounded goblin slayer warrior named Peko, a name given by Rimuru. Along with the new name, Rimuru gives Peko a new command: make everyone happy with a full stomach. Novice chef Peko's new challenge in the kitchen begins.

Wataru Kajika launched the novel's latest spinoff manga titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Clayman Revenge (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman Revenge) in Monthly Shōnen Sirius in April 2022.

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete. Fuse is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. Yen Press publishes the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise that year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise 's latest film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) premiered in Japan on November 25.

The franchise also announced in February a three-episode original anime titled Koriusu no Yume (Coleus's Dream), which will debut this fall.

Nakatani launched the Gekidan Nijū-Mensō VS Nanairo Inko (The Troupe of Twenty Faces vs. Rainbow Parakeet ), a remake manga of Osamu Tezuka 's Rainbow Parakeet ( Nanairo Inko ) manga in 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's third and final volume in September 2020.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Sirius May issue