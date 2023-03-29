Infini-T Force's Tatsuma Ejiri Launches First Gundam Manga

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine published the first chapter of Tatsuma Ejiri 's ( Infini-T Force : Arc to the Future , P2! - Let's Play Pingpong! ) first Gundam manga titled Mobile Suits Gundam Red Giant 03rd MS Team ( Mobile Suits Gundam Aka no 3-Kyosei ) on Sunday. Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is in charge of the scenario.

© Tatsuma Ejiri, Ryōji Sekinishi, Kadokawa

The manga is set in South America, where a battle between the Federation and Zion unfolds. The story focuses on the Federation's military unit stationed at the South American war front, and a group of outnumbered Zions conducting a retreat battle.

© Tatsuma Ejiri, Shueisha

P2! - Let's Play Pingpong!

Shueisha

Ejiri launched themanga (image right) in'smagazine in 2006.published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in 2008.

Ejiri and Ukyō Kodachi 's Infini-T Force : Arc to the Future ( Infini-T Force ~Mirai no Byōsen~ ) manga launched in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in 2015, and ended in December 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in February 2021, and Udon Entertainment released the fourth volume in English in January 2019.



Sources: Tatsuma Ejiri 's Twitter account, Gundam Ace May issue



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.