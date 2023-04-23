Minato's Laundromat Boys-Love Manga Gets 2nd Live-Action Season

Season 2 starring Takuya Kusakawa, Sho Nishigaki premieres in July

TV Tokyo announced on Monday that the live-action series of Yuzu Tsubaki and Sawa Kanzume 's Minato's Laundromat ( Minato Shōji Coin Laundry ) manga will have a second season that will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels in July. Takuya Kusakawa (first image below) and Sho Nisigaki (second image below) reprise their roles as Akira Minato and Shintarō Katsuki, respectively.

Junichi Kanai, Hitomi Kitagawa, and Ryo Kawasaki are directing the series, with Kanai and Subaru Yamashita penning the scripts.

The first season of the series premiered onand thestreaming service in July 2022.

Yen Press has licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it this fall. Yen Press describes the story:

Akira Minato inherits an old, run-down laundromat from his grandfather and takes the opportunity to quit his corporate job. Instead of the laid-back life he was expecting, his days are spent in a flustered panic when high school hottie Shintaro Katsuki ambles into his life...

Tsubaki and Kanzume launched the manga on the Gene pixiv manga website in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 27. The manga has also inspired two novels from Tsubaki, also with illustrations by Kanzume. The second novel shipped in June 2022.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie