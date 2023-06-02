News
Blue Orchestra TV Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members
posted on by Alex Mateo
NHK revealed seven cast members for the television anime of Makoto Akui's Ao no Orchestra (The Blue Orchestra) manga on Friday.
The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from top left to right):
- Chika Anzai as Mizuki Machii
- Ruriko Aoki as Tsubasa Takahashi
- Hisako Kanemoto as Takami Kimura
- Mai Kanazawa as Himeko Susono
- Mai Fuchigami as Kayo Takimoto
- Rumi Okubo as Sanae Iida
- Takahiro Mizushima as Tsutomu Kikuchi
- Shōya Chiba (Ryōta Higashi) as Hajime Aono
- Ai Kakuma (Yurie Yamada) as Ritsuko Akine
- Shimba Tsuchiya (Takuto Owari) as Nao Saeki
- Minako Satō (Kyoko Ogawa) as Haru Kozakura
- Makoto Furukawa (Haruma Satō) as Ichirō Yamada
- Lynn (Karen Kido) as Shizuka Tachibana
- Shintarō Asanuma (Tomotaka Seki) as Yō Hatori
- Junya Enoki (María Dueñas) as Sō Harada
- Ryotaro Okiayu (Hilary Hahn) as Ryūjin Aono
- Konomi Kohara as Mari Tateishi
- Kaori Maeda as Chika Yonezawa
- Jun Fukushima as Osamu Shibata
- Chiwa Saito as Hajime Aono's mother
- Hayato Kaneko as Takeda-sensei
- Daisuke Ono as Hiroaki Ayukawa
The anime premiered on NHK Educational on April 9 .
Jun Sakata (To Your Eternity) is the anime's production supervisor and chief producer. Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom, Persona 4 The Animation, Classroom of the Elite) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation. Yuuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru, Digimon Adventure tri., Persona 4 The Animation, 2022 Urusei Yatsura) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita (Assassination Classroom, Classroom of the Elite, Persona 4 The Animation) is designing the characters.
Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:
In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!
Akui launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app in 2017. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.
Source: NHK