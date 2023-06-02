Nintendo Announces Everybody 1-2-Switch! Party Game

Sequel to 1-2-Switch launches on Switch on June 30

Nintendo announced on Twitter on Thursday that it will release a sequel to its 1-2-Switch party game titled Everybody 1-2-Switch! physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch on June 30.

The new multiplayer party title will feature a mix of minigames and modes with themes such as balloons and aliens. The game will allow use of Joy-Con controllers and smart devices. There will also be team games.

Nintendo debuted the original 1-2-Switch game for Switch at the console's launch in March 2017.

When playing 1-2 Switch , players stand face-to-face and look directly into each others' eyes while holding a Joy-Con controller. Kouichi Kawamoto, the game's producer and the Switch's general hardware director, said that the game is designed as an "icebreaker for all kinds of fun communication."