Anime Expo Hosts Yoko Taro, Atsushi Ohkubo, Jin, Hiroyuki Seshita, The Ancient Magus' Bride Anime's Staff

Ancient Magus' Bride anime's chief animation director, animation producer, director to attend

The staff of Anime Expo revealed on Sunday that it will host NieR and Drakengard game series director Yokō Tarō at this year's event. Additionally, the event revealed it will host composer, scriptwriter, and novelist JIN ( Kagerou Project ), anime director Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia , Ajin , BLAME , Gamera -Rebirth- ), and manga creator Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ).

All four people are working on the upcoming original television anime series KamiErabi GOD.app , which will premiere in October.

©2022 ヤマザキコレ/マッグガーデン・魔法使いの嫁製作委員会

The Ancient Magus' Bride

The staff also revealed on Saturday that the event will host staff members of the second season ofanime on July 1 at 3:30 p.m. PDT. The “SEASON 2” event will host chief animation director, animation producer, and directoras Guests of Honor.

The staff also announced that Manga Planet will host a panel at the convention on July 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 01:30 p.m. PDT.

The second season of the anime based on Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride manga premiered in Japan on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also also streaming an English dub.

The anime adapts the "Gakuin" (College) arc of Yamazaki's manga, which launched in May 2018.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.