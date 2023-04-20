News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone: New World, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will premiere the English dubs for The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone: New World, and The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 anime on Thursday.
The English dub cast for The Legendary Hero is Dead! includes:
- Ricco Fajardo as Touka
- Justin Briner as Sion
- Alexis Tipton as Yuna
- Michelle Rojas as Anri
- Bradley Gareth as Kyle
- Caitlin Glass as Ethel
Shawn Gann is the ADR Director, with Sara Ragsdale, Michael Stimac, and Marcus Stimac as assistant ADR directors. Zachary Davis is the ADR engineer, with Katie Saltkill as the assistant ADR engineers. Alex Mai is the ADR scriptwriter, with Jarrod Greene as ADR script supervisor. Ry McKeand is credited for ADR prep. Gino Palencia is the ADR mix engineer.
The English dub cast for Dr. Stone: New World includes:
- Aaron Dismuke as Senku
- Matt Shipman as Chrome
- Felecia Angelle as Kohaku
- Brandon McInnis as Gen
- Ricco Fajardo as Taiju
- Clifford Chapin as Ryusui
Cris George is the ADR Director. Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer. Neal Malley is the mixer. Matt Shipman is the ADR scriptwriter.
The English dub cast for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 includes Dani Chambers as Chise and Brian Mathis as Elias. Cris George is the ADR Director. Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer. Gino Palencia is the ADR mix engineer. James Cheek is the ADR scriptwriter.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey) (link 3, Liam Dempsey)