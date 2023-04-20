Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone: New World, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Anime

All 3 dubs premiere on Thursday

©スバルイチ・小学館／勇者が死んだ！製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will premiere the English dubs for, andseason 2 anime on Thursday.

The English dub cast for The Legendary Hero is Dead! includes:

Shawn Gann is the ADR Director , with Sara Ragsdale , Michael Stimac , and Marcus Stimac as assistant ADR directors. Zachary Davis is the ADR engineer, with Katie Saltkill as the assistant ADR engineers. Alex Mai is the ADR scriptwriter, with Jarrod Greene as ADR script supervisor. Ry McKeand is credited for ADR prep. Gino Palencia is the ADR mix engineer.

The English dub cast for Dr. Stone: New World includes:

Cris George is the ADR Director . Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer. Neal Malley is the mixer. Matt Shipman is the ADR scriptwriter.

The English dub cast for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 includes Dani Chambers as Chise and Brian Mathis as Elias. Cris George is the ADR Director . Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer. Gino Palencia is the ADR mix engineer. James Cheek is the ADR scriptwriter.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey) (link 3, Liam Dempsey)