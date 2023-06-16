Do It Yourself!! Live-Action Show's Trailer Features Original Anime's Theme Song

Adaptation of original anime premieres on July 4

Avex Pictures began steaming a new trailer on Friday for the live-action series of PINE JAM 's original television anime Do It Yourself!! . The video features the anime's opening theme song "Dokidoki Idea wo Yoroshiku!" by Katajo DIY-bu!!.

The series will premiere in Japan in thechannel's "Dramaism" programming block on July 4 at 12:59 a.m. JST (effectively July 5), and at 1:28 a.m. on. Mamoru Yoshino (live-action) is directing, andis writing the script.

The show's main cast includes:

Hinano Kamimura (Hinatazaka46 idol group) as Serufu Yua

Iori Noguchi (=LOVE idol group) as Miku "Purin" Suride

Akiho Moriyama as Rei "Kurei" Yasaku

Mai Kikuchi as Kokoro "Shii" Kōki

Kokoro Hirasawa as Takumi Hikage

Shizuku Ōta as Juliet "Jobko" Queen Elizabeth VIII

Like the anime, the live-action series is set in Sanjō City in Niigata prefecture, and is shot on location.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2022, and ended with its 12th episode in December 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.