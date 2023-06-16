News
Do It Yourself!! Live-Action Show's Trailer Features Original Anime's Theme Song
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Avex Pictures began steaming a new trailer on Friday for the live-action series of PINE JAM's original television anime Do It Yourself!!. The video features the anime's opening theme song "Dokidoki Idea wo Yoroshiku!" by Katajo DIY-bu!!.
The series will premiere in Japan in the MBS channel's "Dramaism" programming block on July 4 at 12:59 a.m. JST (effectively July 5), and at 1:28 a.m. on TBS. Mamoru Yoshino (live-action Laid-Back Camp, Horimiya) is directing, and Masatoshi Nakamura is writing the script.
The show's main cast includes:
- Hinano Kamimura (Hinatazaka46 idol group) as Serufu Yua
- Iori Noguchi (=LOVE idol group) as Miku "Purin" Suride
- Akiho Moriyama as Rei "Kurei" Yasaku
- Mai Kikuchi as Kokoro "Shii" Kōki
- Kokoro Hirasawa as Takumi Hikage
- Shizuku Ōta as Juliet "Jobko" Queen Elizabeth VIII
Like the anime, the live-action series is set in Sanjō City in Niigata prefecture, and is shot on location.
The anime premiered in Japan in October 2022, and ended with its 12th episode in December 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.
Sources: Avex Pictures' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie