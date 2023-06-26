Kenji Saitō, Narumi Kakinouchi's Akuma Gakkō ni Kayou Ochikobore Saikyō Seijo Manga Ends

© Kenji Saitō, Narumi Kakinouchi, Akita Shoten

Akuma Gakkō ni Kayou Ochikobore Saikyō Seijo ga Kono Yo no Seigi wa Zenhitei

'swebsite published the 24th and final chapter ofand's(The Hopeless Yet Powerful Saint Attends Demon School and Rejects All of the World's Justice) manga on June 22.

The manga is set in a world where "demon-possessed" individuals appear every time there is a great disaster or war. The demon-possessed wield demonic powers, and if left unchecked, will use them to fulfill their selfish desires. The Holy Endor Academy was established to counter, secure, and re-educate these demon-possessed individuals. One day, a seemingly normal high school student named Konoha Himesaki enters as a low-class criminal, but she is in truth a powerful magic user.

Saitō and Kakinouchi launched the manga in Manga Cross in February 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 20, and will publish the fifth and final volume on August 24.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

Manga creator and animator Kakinouchi, and her husband and anime director Toshiki Hirano , launched the Vampire Princess Miyu manga in Akita Shoten 's Susperia magazine in 1998, and ended in 2002 with 10 volumes. The manga is part of a cross-media franchise that also includes a four-episode original video anime that ran from 1988 to 1989 and was co-directed by Hirano. Kakinouchi published the New Vampire Princess Miyu manga beginning in 1992. Hirano directed the Vampire Princess Miyu television anime remake of the OVA in 1997. Vampire Yui also ran in Susperia from 1989 to 1995, and it spawned The Wanderer Yui Kanonsho , Vampire Yui - Saishūshō , and Vampire Miyu : Saku spinoff manga. Studio Ironcat previously licensed all the manga in franchise , but the company went out of business before it could finish any of the releases. AnimEigo released the OVA in North America, and Tokyopop distributed the television anime in North America from 2001 to 2002. Maiden Japan re-released the series in 2013.

Source: Manga Cross