Kaori Maeda Joins Cast of I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness Anime

Series debuts this fall

The official website of the television anime of Sametarō Fukada 's I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! ( Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu -Oishi Mono o Tabesasete Oshare o Sasete, Sekai Ichi Shiawase na Shōjo ni Produce!- ) light novel series revealed on Thursday that Kaori Maeda will voice Natalia Evans in the anime.

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会

The anime will premiere this fall.

The anime's main cast includes:

Takashi Asami (episode director for Black Clover , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Digital Network Animation . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , Whisper Me a Love Song ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miori Suzuki (key animator for Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Nisemonogatari ) is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ichiho Katsura 's manga adaptation of the novels in English, and it describes the story:

What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?

Fukada launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2019, where it is currently still serializing. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume of the story in March 2020, with illustrations by Sakura Miwabe . Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Pash Up! manga website in 2020.