Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu Fantasy Slice-of-Life Novels Get TV Anime

Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Pash Up! manga website announced on Wednesday that Sametarō Fukada's Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu ~Oishi Mono o Tabesasete Oshare o Sasete, Sekai Ichi Shiawase na Shōjo ni Produce!~ (I Picked Up a Rich Girl Whose Betrothal was Canceled and Teach Her to Be Naughty ~I'll Make Her Eat Delicious Food, Wear Fancy Clothes, and Be the Happiest Girl in the World!) novels are inspiring a television anime.

The novels center on Allen, an unsociable sorcerer who lives deep in the woods, who happens to run into a girl named Charlotte who has lost her way. She explains that she ran away from her hometown when her betrothal was canceled after being falsely accused of a crime. Thinking of his own youth when he was betrayed and cast out of an adventuring party, Allen decides to help the girl and teach her naughty things... such as enjoying food, playing games, and staying up late.

Fukada launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website in August 2019, where it is currently still serializing. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume of the story in July 2021, with illustrations by Sakura Miwabe. Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Pash Up! in 2020, and the manga's fifth volume will ship on Friday.

Shufu to Seikatsu Sha posted an ad for the fifth manga volume which features Tomokazu Sugita as Allen.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web