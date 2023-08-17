Chanyatsu's Bokura no Kyōka-bu Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga about pro soccer club's development team launched in May 2022

© Chanyatsu, Futabasha

Bokura no Kyōka-bu

This year's 17th issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 5.

The manga centers on the development team of the Gran Blue Shizuoka, an N2 League professional soccer club. Amidst injuries of main players, lack of scoring ability and coach changes, the club is on the verge of collapsing. Development team manager Ōgami suddenly recruits Manabu Nakauma, an ardent supporter of Gran Blue Shizuoka, to the development team. Together, they will rebuild the crumbling soccer club back up.

Chanyatsu launched the manga in Manga Action in May 2022. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022, and the third volume on July 27.

