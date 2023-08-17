News
Chanyatsu's Bokura no Kyōka-bu Manga Ends in Next Chapter
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about pro soccer club's development team launched in May 2022
This year's 17th issue of Futabasha's Manga Action magazine announced on Wednesday that Chanyatsu's Bokura no Kyōka-bu (We Are Team Development) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 5.
Chanyatsu launched the manga in Manga Action in May 2022. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022, and the third volume on July 27.
The manga centers on the development team of the Gran Blue Shizuoka, an N2 League professional soccer club. Amidst injuries of main players, lack of scoring ability and coach changes, the club is on the verge of collapsing. Development team manager Ōgami suddenly recruits Manabu Nakauma, an ardent supporter of Gran Blue Shizuoka, to the development team. Together, they will rebuild the crumbling soccer club back up.
Source: Manga Action issue 17