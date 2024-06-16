i☆Ris Voice Actress Idol Group Gets Documentary Film in September

Documentary features exclusive interviews with members over 6 months

The official YouTube channel for the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit revealed that the group will be getting a documentary film titled Live & Documentary Movie ～ i☆Ris on STAGE～ that will open in theaters in September.

The film celebrates the group's 10-year anniversary and follows them over the course of six months. It will include interviews with the members and a reflection over their careers.

The anime film i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- premiered on May 17.

i☆Ris consists of Saki Yamakita , Yū Serizawa , Himika Akaneya , Yūki Wakai , and Miyu Kubota . In addition to being musical performers, all members are also anime voice actresses. Former member Azuki Shibuya left the group on March 31, 2021.

The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Mushibugyō , Fantasista Stella , Hantsu x Trash , Twin Star Exorcists , Akiba's Trip: The Animation , PriPara , Idol Time PriPara , Magical Girl Site , Wise Man's Grandchild , and Magical Sempai .

The group previously inspired a webcomic tentatively titled Shūkan i☆Ris ("Weekly i☆Ris ") in 2016.