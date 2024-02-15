i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Staff, May 17 Premiere

Trailer also previews theme song Ai for you!"

The official website for the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit's anime film i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- started streaming the film's main trailer on Thursday. The video reveals more cast, staff, and the film's May 17 premiere. The video also previews the theme song "Ai for you!" (Love for you!) performed by i☆Ris .

The film's website also revealed the main visual:

The newly announced cast are:

Rie Takahashi as Shiro Risu

Mitsuki Saiga as Kuro Risu

The film's additional staff include:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Dark Gathering ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi , and Hiroko Fukuda ( Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie ) wrote the script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is designing the characters.

The film's theme song "Ai for you!" is written by i☆Ris and composed by Masayoshi Ōishi , while the insert song "Kibō no Hana wo" is composed by Kenta Matsukuma . i☆Ris will perform "Ai for you!" live for the first time on March 23 at the AnimeJapan 2024 stage.

The film's advance ticket selling in Japan will start on Friday, and it comes with an A3 poster and a movie ticket card.

The film features scenes of i☆Ris ' live performances, which will change every week. The live performance scenes have four routes:

Tension Baku Agari Route (Explosive Tension Route): Live A x Live C

Tension Oni Agari Route (Demon Tension Route): Live A x Live D

Tension Yaba Agari Route (Insane Tension Route): Live B x Live C

Tension Geki Agari Route (Intense Tension Route): Live B x Live D

i☆Ris consists of Saki Yamakita , Yū Serizawa , Himika Akaneya , Yūki Wakai , and Miyu Kubota . In addition to being musical performers, all members are also anime voice actresses. Azuki Shibuya left the group on March 31, 2021.

The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Mushibugyō , Fantasista Stella , Hantsu x Trash , Twin Star Exorcists , Akiba's Trip: The Animation , PriPara , Idol Time PriPara , Magical Girl Site , Wise Man's Grandchild , and Magical Sempai .

The group previously inspired a webcomic tentatively titled Shūkan i☆Ris ("Weekly i☆Ris ") in 2016.