Live-Action One Piece Show Posts Japanese-Dubbed Trailer, More Dub Cast, Eiichiro Oda's 'Last Letter'

Netflix posted a Japanese-dubbed trailer, more returning Japanese dub cast members, and a "last letter" from manga creator Eiichiro Oda for the Hollywood live-action series of Oda's One Piece manga on Friday.

Like our captain Eiichiro Oda said, it's time to set sail. 🏴‍☠️ Since the beginning of this journey, everything has been in service of making his amazing world a reality. On to the Great Pirate Era! #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/T6cLDRp8ik — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 25, 2023

The newly announced Japanese dub cast members, reprising their roles from the anime, are:

The series will debut exclusively onon August 31.

The series' soundtrack — featuring the main theme "WEALTH FAME POWER" by songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli ( The Witcher ) — will launch on the same day.

Original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." The series will have eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The live-action cast includes:

The Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime will reprise their roles in the Japanese dub. Additionally, Iñaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar will dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.