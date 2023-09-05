Aya Shirosaki's The Rising of the Shield Hero ~Girls Side Story~ Spinoff Manga Ends

Spinoff manga launched in 2021

Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari ~Girls Side Story~

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari

' FW Comics published the final chapter of's~Girls Side Story~) manga, the spinoff of's) fantasy light novel series, on September 1.

The spinoff manga launched in August 2021. Frontier Works published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and will release the third volume on October 18. Kakao Japan 's Piccoma service also published the manga online.

The manga tells the story in Raphtalia's perspective when she lost her family and friends, when their village gets destroyed in the "wave of disaster," and then meets the hero Naofumi Iwatani.

MF Books published Yusagi's original novel series' 22nd volume in June 2019. One Peace Books is releasing the original novel series, and published the 22nd volume in English in December 2021.

Aiya Kyū launched the novel's manga adaptation in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2014. One Peace Books is also publishing the manga adaptation.

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. The anime's second season premiered in April 2022. It was initially slated to premiere in October 2021. The third season will premiere in October.

Cross Infinite World published Shirosaki's Gleam manga digitally in English.

Source: FW Comics' Twitter account and website