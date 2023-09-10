Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Anime Casts Yuko Sanpei as Ui Ui

New season entered "Shibuya Incident" arc on August 30

The official website for the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced on Monday that Yuko Sanpei is joining the show's cast as Ui Ui, the younger brother of Mei Mei. The character will debut in the episode that will air on September 14.

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The season premiered on July 6 onandand 28 affiliated channels.is streaming the second season as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub.

The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July 6 through August 3, and then the show aired two compilation episodes on August 10 and 17. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started on August 31 and will consist of 18 episodes.

Shōta Goshozono ( Jujutsu Kaisen episode 8, 17 director) is replacing Sunghoo Park as the anime's director.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.