Hatsune Miku Concert Tour Comes to North America in April-May 2024

Crunchyroll and Crypton Future Media announced on Tuesday that the Hatsune Miku Expo world concert tour series is coming to North America as "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 2024 North America tour powered by Crunchyroll ."

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

The tour will take place at the following dates and locations in April-May 2024:

April 4: Vancouver, Canada - Thunderbird Arena

April 6: Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

April 8: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

April 9: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

April 14: Phoenix, AZ - Mullett Arena

April 22: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

April 25: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 27: Austin, TX - H E B Center

April 30: Atlanta - Gateway Center Arena

May 2: Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

May 5: Washington D.C. - Anthem Arena

May 7: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

May 9: Boston, MA - The Wang Theatre

May 12: Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

May 14: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

May 16: Toronto, Canada - Coca Cola Coliseum

May 21: Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center

Crunchyroll Premium members will get an email on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. EDT with a code for pre-sale access. General ticket sales will begin on September 22 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol.

Sega released its Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix+ game digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West in May 2020 and on PC via Steam in May 2022. The game celebrated the series' 10th anniversary, and it launched in February 2020 in Japan.

Source: Press release