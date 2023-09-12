News
Hatsune Miku Concert Tour Comes to North America in April-May 2024
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll and Crypton Future Media announced on Tuesday that the Hatsune Miku Expo world concert tour series is coming to North America as "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 2024 North America tour powered by Crunchyroll."
The tour will take place at the following dates and locations in April-May 2024:
- April 4: Vancouver, Canada - Thunderbird Arena
- April 6: Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
- April 8: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
- April 9: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
- April 14: Phoenix, AZ - Mullett Arena
- April 22: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
- April 25: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
- April 27: Austin, TX - H E B Center
- April 30: Atlanta - Gateway Center Arena
- May 2: Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
- May 5: Washington D.C. - Anthem Arena
- May 7: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- May 9: Boston, MA - The Wang Theatre
- May 12: Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
- May 14: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
- May 16: Toronto, Canada - Coca Cola Coliseum
- May 21: Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center
Crunchyroll Premium members will get an email on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. EDT with a code for pre-sale access. General ticket sales will begin on September 22 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol.
Sega released its Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix+ game digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West in May 2020 and on PC via Steam in May 2022. The game celebrated the series' 10th anniversary, and it launched in February 2020 in Japan.
Source: Press release