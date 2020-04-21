Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix Switch Game Heads West on May 15

Gameplay trailer streamed for rhythm game

Sega announced on Monday that its Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix ( Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega39's ) Nintendo Switch game will launch digitally in the West on May 15. Sega also posted the game's demo on Switch's eShop service. The company streamed a new gameplay trailer:

In addition to the base game, there will be a "Mega Pack" that bundles six DLC song packs with six songs each. \ After the game launches, the DLC packs in the 'Mega Pack' will also be available individually ($6.99 each) or in a bundle containing all 6 packs ($29.99).

The game celebrates the series' 10th anniversary, and it launched on February 13 in Japan.

The game has 101 songs, which includes songs from the series' history as well as new songs. The game also includes 300 costumes. The new songs will be available as downloadable content for the Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone and Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX PlayStation 4 games. There is also an Arcade Mode that features traditional button controls and a new Mix Mode where players wave the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to the rhythm.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone was the previous main game in the series, and it launched in the Americas and Europe in January 2017. The game debuted in Japan in June 2016 as a port of the Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade games to the PS4. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX is a re-release of the game which includes all the DLC. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in November 2017.

Source: Press release