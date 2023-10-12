Yuruyuri Spinoff Anime Ōmuro-ke Unveils 3 New Cast Members

The official website for Ōmuro-ke dear sisters and Ōmuro-ke dear friends , the "mid-length" theatrical anime adaptations of Namori 's Ōmuro-ke (The Ōmuro Family) spinoff manga for her Yuruyuri manga, announced three additional cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Megumi Sonokawa

© なもり・一迅社／「大室家」製作委員会

Nao Tōyama as Ai Miwa

© なもり・一迅社／「大室家」製作委員会

Aoi Yūki as Miho Yaeno

© なもり・一迅社／「大室家」製作委員会

Previously announced cast includes:

The main cast includes Chiwa Saito as eldest sister Nadeshiko Ōmuro, Emiri Katō as middle child Sakurako Ōmuro, and youngest sister Rina Hidaka as Hanako Ōmuro. All three are reprising their roles from past Yuruyuri anime.

The two 40-minute anime volumes will open in Japanese theaters in 2024.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi , Monogatari Series Second Season , Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World ) is directing and handling the storyboards at Passione and Studio Lings . Masahiro Yokotani ( Sakura Quest , Free! Eternal Summer , The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic , Hinako Note , BanG Dream! ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki , Lost Song ) is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

© Namori, Ichijinsha

Namori

Nico Nico

Namori

Ichijinsha

launched the manga in'sYurihime section of thewebsite in February 2013, and ended it temporarily when theYurihime service ended in 2016. relaunched the manga on the Yurihime @website in August 2017, where it is still ongoing.published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in December 2022.

Namori launched the Yuruyuri manga in 2008, and Ichijinsha shipped the manga's 22nd volume in December 2022. JManga and ALC Publishing released part of the original manga digitally in English before JManga shut down in 2013. Naya Minadori is drawing the isekai fantasy spinoff Tensei Shitara Akari dake ga Slime Datta Ken (That Time Only Akari Got Reincarnated as a Slime, a play on Fuse 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series).

The Yuruyuri manga inspired three television anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed as they aired. The manga also inspired the Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi! original video anime, which received the two-episode Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi!+ television anime sequel before the third season debuted in 2015. NIS America licensed and released the first two anime seasons on home video in North America. The manga inspired a 10th anniversary original video anime ( OVA ) project in November 2019, as well as the Miniyuri net anime in September 2019.

Namori is also the character designer for the Release the Spyce and ENDRO! original television anime that premiered in October 2018 and January 2019, respectively.