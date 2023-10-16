Discotek Licenses Lovely Complex With New English Dub, Nanoha, Belladonna of Sadness, Chie the Brat, Rainbow, IGPX, More

Discotek Media announced several new licenses and releases during a live stream on Monday, including:

Discotek also assured that in the aftermath of Crunchyroll 's phase out of the Right Stuf store and migration of products to the Crunchyroll store, Discotek titles will continue to be offered on the Crunchyroll store.

Lovely Complex will debut for the first time on Blu-ray Disc anywhere in the world with a new AstroRes upscale, all 24 episodes on Blu-ray Disc, Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an all-new English dub produced by Sound Cadence. Extras include clean opening and ending sequences, dub bloopers, and two episodes of commentary with the English dub cast and crew. Discotek previously released the 2007 anime on DVD in 2013. Discotek provided a clip of the Sound Cadence English dub :

The English dub cast includes:

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024, and will feature the same 1080p upscale release from Japan, the original Japanese audio, the Bang Zoom! English dub , and cleaned up English subtitles.

Hand Maid May will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024, and feature all 10 episodes as well as the 2003 Hand Maid Mai OVA . It will have a restored upscale, the Pioneer English dub , cleaned up subtitles. It will feature a "loving presentation" of Pioneer's DVD release (which featured dynamic menu interactions), clean opening and ending sequences, and promo videos.

Dual! Parallel Trouble Adventure will release in standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with all 13 episodes as well as the Dual! Parallel Trouble Adventures Special OVA . It will include the Japanese audio, the Pioneer English dub , touched up subtitle text (removing the "burn in" subtitles from the Pioneer release), clean opening and ending sequence, promo videos, character messages, a Japanese " ADR report" short, and easter eggs from the original Pioneer DVD release.

Lupin III: Sweet Lost Night will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 in Japaese with English subtitles, TV commercials for the special, and liner notes. Discotek notes that with this release, there are only five Lupin III specials that remain unreleased in English.

Belladonna of Sadness will feature a new 4K transfer, and will ship on a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc in 2024, with a new HDR grade as well as a 1080p SDR version. Discotek claims it features "better compression" and film grain management than previous releases. The release will feature a commentary track by Mike Toole , newly proofed subtitles, and all interviews from previous releases of the film.

Kurokami The Animation will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024. The release will include the original Japanese audio, as well as the English dub (unlike the original Bandai Entertainment Blu-ray Disc release). The 2009 anime bears the historical distinction of being both the first simuldubbed television anime, and the first Blu-ray Disc that Media OCD and Anime News Network founder Justin Sevakis ' worked on.

Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - The Legend of Kenshiro ( Shin Kyūseishu Densetsu Hokuto no Ken Zero: Kenshirō-den ) is coming in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc with the Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as a new English dub produced by Sound Cadence. The release will feature trailers, television commercials, and dub bloopers.

Puss n' Boots Around the World ( Nagagutsu o Haita Neko 80 Nichikan Sekai Isshū ) will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024, and it will include a new HD transfer, the Turner Television dub , and a new subtitle script.

Futakoi is coming on Blu-ray Disc in 2024, upscaled into high definition. The release will include clean opening and ending sequences, and a full music video for the opening song.

Chie the Brat , the final television anime series that groundbreaking Studio Ghibli anime director Isao Takahata ever worked on, will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024. Discotek 's release will be the first-ever release of the 1981 anime in English. The release will include the clean ending sequence and a Blu-ray Disc release promotional clip.

Rainbow - Nisha Rokubō no Shichinin will release on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 in full 1080p. The release will include the Japanese track with English subtitles, as well as clean opening and ending sequences.

IGPX will ship on Blu-ray Disc, and will feature a new upscale based on newly-located anamorphic masters. The release will include both the Production I.G and Toonami versions in a five-disc release. Discotek noted that the release may include extensive extras, but the extras have not yet been approved by the licensor. Discotek previously released both seasons of the anime on DVD in 2016.

Discotek Media also announced the following live-action releases for its Nihon Nights and Toku Time labels:

BELA: Humanoid Monster ( Yōkai Ningen Bela ) live-action film based on the character Bela from the Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ) franchise , coming on Blu-ray Disc in December

( ) live-action film based on the character Bela from the ( ) , coming on Blu-ray Disc in December Fatal Frame ( Zero ) 2014 live-action film based on the game franchise of the same name, coming on Blu-ray Disc in 2024

( ) 2014 live-action film based on the game of the same name, coming on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 Kamikaze Girls ( Shimotsuma Monogatari ) 2004 film, coming in full HD, with a making-of video, translated interviews with cast and crew, workprint footage, press conference and promotional event footage, teasers, trailers, commercials, international trailer, an omake short film, and a music video. The release is coming in 2024

( ) 2004 film, coming in full HD, with a making-of video, translated interviews with cast and crew, workprint footage, press conference and promotional event footage, teasers, trailers, commercials, international trailer, an short film, and a music video. The release is coming in 2024 Hurrican Polymar 2016 live-action film, coming on Blu-ray Disc in 2024

Discotek Media also announced that it will release the American cartoon Extreme Dinosaurs in standard definition Blu-ray Disc, with all 52 episodes, coming in 2024.