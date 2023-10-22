The Imaginary Anime Film Casts Akira Terao, Hana Sugisaki

Terao plays imaginary dog, Sugisaki plays voice of aurora in December 15 film

The official website for Studio Ponoc 's anime film of A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel revealed two new cast members for the film on Monday. The new cast members include:

Akira Terao as the Old Dog, an imaginary dog



Hana Sugisaki as the mysterious Aurora



The film's main cast includes: (from image above, from top left to bottom right)

Studio Ponoc stated it will have more announcements soon for the film, including the English voice cast.

The film will open in Japan on December 15.

Studio Ponoc delayed the film last year from its original summer 2022 release date due to "new challenges" stemming from the film's production methods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film's title in Japan is Yaneura no Rudger (Rudger in the Attic).

Yoshiyuki Momose ("Life Ain't Gonna Lose" short in Ponoc's Modest Heroes anime anthology, Ni no Kuni film, Ponoc's Olympic Games short " Tomorrow's Leaves ") is directing the film. Yoshiaki Nishimura — a producer on numerous Studio Ghibli films, as well as Ponoc films Mary and The Witch's Flower and Modest Heroes — is producing the film.

-Bloomsbury Publishing released A.F. Harrold 's original The Imaginary novel in 2001 with illustrations by Emily Gravett. The publisher describes the novel:

Rudger is Amanda Shuffleup's imaginary friend. Nobody else can see Rudger--until the evil Mr. Bunting arrives at Amanda's door. Mr. Bunting hunts imaginaries. Rumor has it that he even eats them. And now he's found Rudger. Soon Rudger is alone, and running for his imaginary life. He needs to find Amanda before Mr. Bunting catches him--and before Amanda forgets him and he fades away to nothing. But how can an unreal boy stand alone in the real world?