Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Visual, Cast, Staff, January 2024 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Obari's Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern (Bang Brave Bang Bravern) original television anime project revealed on Tuesday the first promotional video, visual, cast, staff, and January 2024 premiere.
The anime stars:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Isami Ao
- Yōhei Azakami as Lewis Smith
- Saya Aizawa as Lulu
- Yume Miyamoto as Hibiki Rio
- Ai Kakuma as Miyu Katо̄
- Kaori Maeda as Honoko Suzumigi
- Yukiyo Fujii as Karen Aldrin
- Nanako Mori as Nina Kowalski
- Kenta Miyake as Hal King
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Thomas J. Prahmman
There will be an advanced screening of the first two episodes on December 10 at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills. Cast members will be in attendance.
Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) is handling the series composition. Kouichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari).
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.
Sources: Bang Brave Bang Bravern anime's website, Comic Natalie