Bushiroad Confirms Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 Anime's English Dub

©bushiroad, ©VANGUARD will+Dress, ©2021-2023 CLAMP・ST

franchise

The official website for theannounced on Wednesday that the third season of theanime will get an Englishthat will debut on the's offiicalchannel on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT. New dubbed episodes will stream weekly.

The English dub cast (which features returning members) includes:

The third season premiered on July 8. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Ryūtarō Suzuki was the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura was in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku was the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and was also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri was the unit animation director. Osamu Masayamawasis the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida was credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya was credited for color setting. All other main staff members returned from the previous anime.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered on January 14. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.

The franchise 's next season Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ will premiere in January 2024. Bushiroad is planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series" series.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season is considered the third overall season of the D Series, while its second season and third seasons are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ . The seventh season is slated for a mid-2024 premiere. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.