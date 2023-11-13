The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan - The Alternative - Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Manga launched in 2020

Image via Amazon © Karu Yoneshiro, Izushiro, Square Enix

Amazon is listing the 10th compiled book volume of'smanga as the final volume. The volume will ship on January 6.

Comikey is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Since he was young, he has been on the frontlines fighting against demons. Active Rank #1, the strongest magician in the world, Alus is now 16 years old and wishes to retire to a peaceful life. However, the military will not let him go so easily. The military negotiated with Alus to hide his identity and enroll in a magic academy as a normal student. What will come of Alus's retirement plan?

Yoneshiro's manga is the second manga adaptation of Izushiro and Ruria Miyuki 's The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan light novel series. Yoneshiro launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2020.

Yū Uonuma's first manga adaptation serialized in Hobby Japan 's website, and ran for two volumes.

J-Novel Club is publishing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Amazon