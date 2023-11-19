The Witch and the Beast Anime Unveils More Cast & Staff, New Visual

The official website for the television anime of Kōsuke Satake 's The Witch and the Beast ( Majo to Yajū ) manga unveiled more cast and staff members as well as a new visual for the anime on Monday.

Image via The Witch and the Beast anime's website ©Kousuke Satake, KODANSHA/“The Witch and the Beast” Production Committee

The newly announced cast members are:

The anime stars Yō Taichi as Guideau and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ashaf.

The newly announced staff members include:

As previously announced, Takayuki Hamana ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroya Iijima ( Afro Samurai ) is designing the characters.

Image via The Witch and the Beast anime's website ©Kousuke Satake, KODANSHA/“The Witch and the Beast” Production Committee

The anime will premiere onandin January 2024.will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.also held the anime's world premiere screening atlast Friday.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

It all started with the 17 "Origins," whose powers were passed down to individuals who still exist around the world today. A man carrying a coffin and a girl with the eyes of a beast appear in a town. The girl was once cursed by a witch and now searches for her in order to undo the curse. Is the witch who appears before them the quarry they've been searching for? And how can the curse be undone? This quest for revenge against an evil witch begins rolling when the beast captures the witch. This magnificent and intense dark fantasy begins now!

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. The manga went on hiatus in January earlier this year and has not yet returned. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and released the 10th volume in English on February 28

