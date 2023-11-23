A Sign of Affection Anime Unveils 2 More Cast Members, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga revealed the anime's key visual, two more cast members, and opening and ending theme songs on Thursday.

© 森下suu・講談社／ゆびさきと恋々a作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Nao Tōyama as Ema Nakazono

Tasuku Hatanaka as Kokoro Iyanagi

Japanese band Novelbright is performing the anime's opening theme song "Yuki no Oto" (The Sound of Snow), and musical group ChoQMay is performing the ending theme song "snowspring."

The anime will premiere in Japan in January 2024 and will air on, and BS debuted the anime at theevent on November 19.

Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS in January 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

With these hands, I want to tell you that I love you… The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media. Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi... Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her.

Sumire Morohoshi plays the character of Yuki Itose in the anime and Yū Miyazaki plays Itsuomi Nagi.

Previously announced cast are:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Ōshi Ashioki

as Ōshi Ashioki Ryota Ohsaka as Kyōya Nagi

as Kyōya Nagi Kaede Hondo as Rin Fujishiro

Yūta Murano ( Kakushigoto , Brave Beats ) is in charge of storyboards, and is also directing the anime at Ajia-do . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Uma Yuru , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kasumi Sakai (Animation Director for Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Komi Can't Communicate , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also publishing the manga digitally.