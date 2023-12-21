Dr. Stone: New World Anime's Last Episode Announces 4th, Final Season Dr. Stone: Science Future

The 22nd and final episode of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, announced on Thursday that the series will have a fourth and final season titled Dr. Stone : Science Future . The anime's official Twitter account streamed a teaser video:

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

Dr. Stone: New World

The firstof theanime premiered in Japan on April 6, and ended with its 11th episode. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English. The anime began running onon June 3.

The anime's second cours premiered in Japan on October 12, and Crunchyroll screened its U.S. premiere at this year's New York Comic Con event on the same date.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.