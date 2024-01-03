The Irregular at Magic High School Anime's New Sequel Series Reveals Opening Song Artist LiSA

More news teased on Thursday for new TV series

Aniplex started streaming a video for The irregular at magic high school anime's new sequel television series on Wednesday. The video reveals that artist LiSA is performing the new series' opening theme song. The video also teases for news that will be announced on Thursday.

© 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The new sequel television anime series will premiere this year.

The returning cast includes:

Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba

as Miyuki Shiba Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba

as Tatsuya Shiba Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai

Jimmy Stone , an animation director and episode director on the previous anime projects in the franchise , is the director of the new series at returning studio 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki ( Black Butler , Bungo Stray Dogs , Gurren Lagann ) is returning to compose the music.

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered on July 3, 2021.

Sources: Aniplex 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.