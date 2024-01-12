News
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game Gets Complete Edition on February 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Complete Edition includes all 3 DLC, new endgame content
Koei Tecmo announced on Friday that it is releasing a "Complete Edition" for Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game on February 6. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition will include all three DLC — "Battle of Zhongyuan", "Conqueror of Jiangdong" and "Upheaval in Jingxiang — as well as collaboration DLC. The version will also feature new endgame content titled "The Thousand-Mile Journey." There will also be additional in-game items and new equipment.
A demo for the Complete Edition will launch for PC on February 6.
The game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam worldwide in March 2023. The game became available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.
The game's Season Pass includes DLC 1-3.
Microsoft describes the game:
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.
Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.
Source: Press release