Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game Launches Worldwide on March 3

KOEI Tecmo Games announced on Wednesday that it will release Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam worldwide on March 3, 2023. The game will be available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes a Season Pass with three DLC packs, a digital artbook, and a digital mini soundtrack. The game will also get a limited edition Steelbook with bonus items.

Microsoft describes the game:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

A demo version of the game was available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from September 16-26.

