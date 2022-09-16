Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game's Demo Tutorial Video, Interview Video Streamed

Interview video features producer Fumihiko Yasuda, development producer Masaaki Yamagiwa

KOEI Tecmo Games began streaming a demo trailer for Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game on Friday. A demo version of the game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from September 16-26.

Microsoft also began streaming an interview video on Thursday with producer Fumihiko Yasuda and development producer Masaaki Yamagiwa.

The game is slated for early next year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam . The game will be available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

Microsoft describes the game:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

KOEI Tecmo Games has a hands-on gameplay demo at its booth at Tokyo Game Show this weekend.