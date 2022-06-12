News
Team Ninja Reveals Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game for Early 2023
posted on by Egan Loo
Dark fantasy set during China's Later Han Dynasty
Microsoft presented the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game from KOEI Tecmo's Team Ninja during this year's live-streamed "Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase" on Sunday. The game is slated for early next year.
Microsoft describes the game:
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.
Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.
Source: Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase