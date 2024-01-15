Groove Coaster 4MAX: Diamond Galaxy Game Ends Online Service on April 1

All arcade machines to become offline-only, unlock Extra mode & difficulty levels

Groove Coaster

Groove Coaster 4MAX: Diamond Galaxy

The official website for'sseries of arcade rhythm games announced on Monday that thegame will shut down its online service on April 1, with all arcade machines becoming offline-only machines afterward. (Players will still be able to play the game so long as arcades continue to make the machine available.)

The offline mode will unlock Extra mode and all difficulty levels for all songs, but players will no longer be able to record their progression with NESiCA cards.

The first Groove Coaster installment debuted in arcades in 2013. Groove Coaster 4MAX: Diamond Galaxy , the latest installment, debuted in April 2020.



Source: Groove Coaster website via Siliconera